1 of 13
Rafa Benitez, Everton: This was perhaps the most controversial managerial appointment across all of the top European leagues this summer. Former Liverpool boss Benitez, who won the Champions League with the Reds, became the new boss of cross-town rivals Everton after the Toffees were ditched by Carlo Ancelotti. Formerly known as Rafa the Red, he's now known as Benitez the Blue, and the Spaniard got off to a good start at Goodison Park by winning the opening English Premier League game of the season against Southampton. Seems both the red and blue half of the city are now more at ease with this move having both earlier voiced their concerns.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 13
Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham: Spurs had been in search of a new boss for some time after they sacked Jose Mourinho in the middle of the last season. They finally ended their search for a new coach by appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Santo Espirito who got off to a flying start by beating champions Man City in Tottenham's first game of the season.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 13
Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace: The former French international and Arsenal captain is cutting his teeth in management but has yet to make an impression. He didn't last too long in his two previous roles at New York City FC and Nice. He took over as Palace manager after Roy Hodgson retired but his first outing resulted in a 3-0 defeat away at Chelsea.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 13
Bruno Lage, Wolves: When Nuno Espirito Santo's four-year reign as Wolves head coach came to an end after the Premier League season had concluded, the club turned to former Benfica boss Bruno Lage (left) as his replacement. He won the Portuguese top flight in his first season, but the club relieved him of his duties last summer.
Image Credit: Twitter / Wolves FC
5 of 13
Jose Mourinho, Roma: He's a two-time Champions League winner but the Portuguese's stock has fallen after underwhelming spells at Manchester United and Tottenham. He knows Roma is a rebuilding project and will need all his experience to get them back in the big time.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 13
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus: After two years out of the game he returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs. Juve only earned qualification for the Champions League on the final day of last season. It was a poor campaign under former player Andrea Pirlo, but Allegri will be looking to continue his streak of league titles after guiding the Old Lady to four straight league and cup doubles between 2015 and 2019.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 13
Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan: He was selected to fill the massive void left by Antonio Conte and has a big job on his hands to defend their Serie A title having lost star striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea as the club tries to balance the books.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 13
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli: He is one of most recognisable characters in Italian football and did a fine job at Inter Milan before being sacked in 2019. He is the only coach in the last 20 years to bring silverware to Roma and now the 62-year-old inherits a talented Napoli squad which just missed out on the Champions League last season by 1 point.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 13
Maurizio Sarri, Lazio: Of all the new positions taken up by coaches this summer his might be trickiest as he tries to reshape a squad used to playing in Inzaghi's 3-5-2 in into a free-flowing 4-3-3 built on quick, short passes.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 13
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid: Following Zinedine Zidane's resignation at the Bernabeu, Carlo left Everton to return to the Spanish capital for his second spell in charge of Los Blancos. He had joined the Toffees in December 2019 on a four-and-a-half-year contract but could not resist the opportunity to manage Real once again.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann's predecessor, was successful and well-liked by players and fans, so replacing him was a thankless task but the former RB Leipzig manager has what it takes to be successful. With him in charge, Bayern Munich fans can expect passing triangles across the pitch, repeated positional switches in possession and deeper pressing than before.
Image Credit: Twitter / Bayern Munich FC
12 of 13
Oliver Glasner, Eintract Frankfurt: In his first year with Wolfsburg during the 2019–20 season, the club managed to qualify for the Europa League and then last season they finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt liked what they saw and announced Glasner as their head coach in May.
Image Credit: Twitter / Eintract Frankfurt FC
13 of 13
Peter Bosz, Lyon: He was appointed as the new head coach in May replacing Rudi Garcia and favours an attacking style of play, based on ball possession and aggressive pressing. His tactical ideas are said to be heavily influenced by the football of Johan Cruyff.
Image Credit: Twitter / Lyon FC