Paris Saint-Germain's Brazil international Neymar has been informed by club chiefs that he is no longer wanted at Parc des Princes. Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are interested.
Image Credit: REUTERS
It appears Chelsea are close to agreeing a £50 million deal with Leeds United for their Brazil forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Blues have been linked with Manchester City's Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 25-year-old defender could end up at Stamford Bridge along with teammates Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.
Image Credit: Reuters
Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Italy ahead of his transfer to Inter Milan. The striker is set to undergo his medical today before his one-year switch from Chelsea to the Serie A giants is completed.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester United are closer to agreeing a deal to sign Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Manager Erik ten Hag also hopes to convince Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to join the Old Trafford club.
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham are desperate to sign Everton's Brazil striker Richarlison. They have offered the Merseyside club £20 million and Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn but this has been rejected by the Toffees.
Image Credit: AP
West Ham are set to make an ambitious move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer after his move to Arsenal went cold.
Image Credit: AP
Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has touched down in Italy ahead of his free transfer to AC Milan. The Belgium striker will sign a long-term deal with the Serie A champions.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed his £15.4million move to Monaco after signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.
Image Credit: AFP
Robert Lewandowski will complete his move to Barcelona this week after agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich worth up to £45 million for the Poland international.
Image Credit: Reuters