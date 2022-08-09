1 of 10
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
But the Old Trafford club have had a £7.5m bid rejected by Bologna for 33-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic. The Red Devils are set to come back with an improved offer for the former West Ham striker.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Chelsea are preparing to offer a world record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Barcelona's former Spain defender Gerard Pique, 35 is set to agree a second pay cut in 12 months as the club try to register new signings before the start of the new La Liga season.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
West Ham have accepted a £15m offer from Fulham for 25-year-old French defender Issa Diop, who is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Cottagers.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United's 28-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, with Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Everton are set to welcome former player Idrissa Gana Gueye (right) back to Goodison Park. The midfielder was sold to Paris Saint-Germain three years ago but now looks set to return to the Premier League with the Toffees.
Image Credit: AFP