KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants and Shreyas Iyer captain of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss during match 53 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Lucknow batsmen De Kock and Rahul enter the field of play to start their innings.
Kolkata players celebrates the wicket of Rahul who went for a duck.
Fans enjoy the action at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow plays a shot on his way to scoring 25 runs.
Kolkata players celebrates the wicket of Pandya. Lucknow scored 176 runs from 20 overs, but would Kolkata be able to chase the target?
Baba Indrajith and Aaron Finch of Kolkata Knight Riders arrive on the ground for the start of the 2nd innings.
Nitish Rana of Kolkata gets clean bowled by Avesh for just 2 runs.
Lucknow players celebrate after beating Kolkata by 75 runs. The win pushes Lucknow to the top of the table while Kolkata are down in 8th spot.
KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow, waves to the fans after his team won the match.
