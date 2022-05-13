1 of 13
Ronaldinho and Luis Figo were just some of the most famous names in football to face off in a thrilling exhibition match during the first edition of the Omegapro Legends Football Cup held at the Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai.
The two legends lead out their teams, the Stars and the Champions, for a thrilling night of football which was lapped up by the fans in attendance at the glitzy location.
So many legendary footballers representing the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea during their illustrious careers and now sharing the same pitch together was an incredible sight.
AC Milan and Brazil legend Kaka was on fine form and showed he has not lost any of those silky skills. The 40-year old won the World Cup in 2002 and the Ballon d'Or in 2007.
That is one heck of a solid subs bench! From left Holland's Wesley Sneijder, Columbia's Carlos Valderrama, Brazil's Ronaldinho and Germany's Kevin Kuranyi.
Great to see you again! Cameroon and Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o shares a hug with Kaka before kick off.
Former Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldinho (second right) is tackled by former Italy World Cup winner Marco Materazzi (right) while Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o and France international Mikel Silvestre look on during the OmegaPro Legends Cup football match at the Armani Hotel, Dubai.
Propper stopper... Germany's Jens Lehmann was also there last night. He was voted UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year for the 1996–97 and 2005–06 seasons, and was selected for three World Cup squads.
John Terry played as a centre-back for Chelsea, the England national team and Aston Villa. He was regarded as one of the best defenders in the world at his peak and one of the greatest central defenders of his generation.
Football fans were treated to a night of amazing action thanks to the legendary players who laced up their boots for one more match in Downtown Dubai.
The exhibition match was played right under the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower. And on the other end of the pitch was the Dubai Fountain. In the middle of it all were the biggest names in football. It doesn't get any better!
The legends pose for a group picture after the thrilling match. It was great to see so many household names of yesteryear back in action and proving they have not lost any of those amazing skills.
Ronaldinho was still full of all those clever tricks and amazing goals and he lead his side in winning the coveted trophy.
