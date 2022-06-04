1 of 10
Leeds United want more than £60m for their Brazil winger Raphinha (centre). He has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but Liverpool are also eyeing the 25-year-old.
Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane says he will do what the people want in response to an online poll in Senegal which found 60-70% of people want him to leave the Reds.
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane could be set to sign a new deal to stay at the North London club. Last summer, he was tipped for a big move to Man City which did not materialise but now under coach Antonio Conte, Kane is enjoying his football once again.
Manchester United will be having a huge summer clear out and amongst the many players expected to leave is English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a wage cut to return to Inter Milan. The Belgium international left the Italians 10 months ago to join the Blues for a club record £97.5m but has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn is wanted by Ajax. They are ready to offer the former PSV Eindhoven player a contract until 2027. Spurs will demand £25m for the player with Manchester United also keen as new coach Erik ten Hag was at Ajax when their interest in Bergwijn began.
Belgium forward Divock Origi has said his farewells at Liverpool and AC Milan are getting ready to announce him as their latest signing.
Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini (left) is set to move to the United States to sign with Los Angeles FC.
Edinson Cavani is looking for a new club after being released by Manchester United with Italian side Salernitana believed to be interested in signing the 35-year-old Uruguay forward.
Blackburn Rovers are considering appointing Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson and former Toffees defender David Unsworth as their new management team.
