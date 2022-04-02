1 of 13
Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings at the toss during match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Terrible start! Agarwal of Punjab departs after being trapped LBW by Yadav and scoring just 1 run from 5 balls.
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab in action. He made 16 before being caught by Billings off the bowling of Southee.
Liam Livingstone of Punjab hits a four. He made 19 before falling to Yadav as Punjab toiled.
From bad to worse... Harpreet Brar of Punjab grabbed 14 runs before being clean bowled by Yadav.
Deeply concerned... Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble watches on during the match.
Not giving up... The Punjab Kings fans try to rally their team at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Our turn now... Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders enter the field. They had to chase 137 from 20 overs.
Early breakthrough! Punjab Kings celebrate the wicket of Iyer. He went from the bowling of Smith for 3 runs having faced just 7 balls.
Another gone! Rahul Chahar of Punjab celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana who went for a duck.
Steadying the ship... Andre Russell of Kolkata in action. The West Indian changed the game with a flurry of 8 sixes after Punjab grabbed 4 early wickets.
Big hit! Russell smashes a boundary. His 31-ball unbeaten 70 scripted an easy win for Kolkata over Punjab.
Top of the table! Kolkata fans celebrate their team's 6 wicket victory. Kolkata are currently top of the IPL table having played 3 matches, winning 2 and losing 1.
