Shreyas Iyer captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss ahead of match 61 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kolkata batsmen Iyer and Rahane enter the field of play to start the match.
Marco Jansen of Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Iyer of Kolkata who went for 7 runs.
Rahane of Kolkata looks on after he takes a run during the match. He would go on to score 28 runs.
Umran Malik of Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rahane of Kolkata.
Fans enjoy the action during match 61 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Andre Russell of Kolkata plays a shot. He would score a brilliant 49 not out as his team posted a total of 177-6 from 20 overs.
Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson of Hyderabad walk out on to the pitch to begin their chase.
Russell celebrates the wicket of Williamson who went for 9 runs.
Tim Southee and Shreyas Iyer of Kolkata celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Hyderabad.
Andre Russell, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik chat after the match which was won by Kolkata by 54 runs who now sit in 6th spot in the table. Hyderabad are 8th.
