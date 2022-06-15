1 of 10
England midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) vies with Hungary's Roland Salai (centre) and Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Nations League match at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, central England. England's dismal Nations League campaign continued as they slumped to their worst home defeat since 1928 against a ruthless Hungary to leave Gareth Southgate's side rooted to the bottom of Group A3.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Hungary's Roland Salai (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against England. They went on to win 4-0.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
England manager Gareth Southgate could only look on as his experimental team fell apart against Hungary. The Three Lions have now gone four games without a victory for the first time since 2014 and look worryingly out of form and confidence with a World Cup looming at the end of this year.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
England's Reece James in action during the UEFA Nations League match. England could do nothing but capitulate to a humiliating and potentially damaging defeat that had the crowd booing and baying for Southgate's job at the final whistle.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Meanwhile Germany became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957 in a Nations League demolition in Monchengladbach.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Hansi Flick's side led 5-0 after 69 minutes through Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, Thomas Muller and a quick-fire Timo Werner double.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Germany's forward Thomas Mueller (left) and Italy's defender Alessandro Bastoni vie for the ball. The last time Italy conceded so many goals in a game was 65 years ago when they lost 6-1 to Yugoslavia in the Central European International Cup.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Germany's coach Hansi Flick (left) walks past Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini (right) at full time. Germany are unbeaten in 13 games under Flick although this was their first Nations League victory after three draws. They are one point behind group leaders Hungary.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Scotland's Che Adams in action with Armenia's Hrayr Mkoyan Photolure. Scotland recovered from a rocky start to revive their Nations League hopes by cruising to a 4-1 victory against hosts Armenia.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Netherlands' midfielder Frenkie de Jong (right) runs with the ball past Wales' midfielder Harry Wilson (centre) and Matthew Smith during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 4 match at the Feyenoord "De Kuip" stadium in Rotterdam. The Netherlands finished their international window with a hard-fought 3-2 win.
Image Credit: AFP