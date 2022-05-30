1 of 14
Fans arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the final of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.
There was a buzz in the air as cricket fans got ready to watch the showpiece.
Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans at the toss ahead of the final.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan comes out to bat. He had an excellent IPL season but would there be more fireworks from the English batsman?
R. Sai Kishore of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan. He went for 22.
Pandya of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Buttler of Rajasthan. He scored 39.
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan goes for a big shot during the final. Rajasthan struggled with the bat and posted just 130-9.
Rajasthan fans watch the action during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Could their team defend their modest total?
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill of Gujarat enter the field to begin the chase.
Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of Saha of Gujarat.
Pandya of Gujarat in action during the final. The captain produced a magnificent all-round display in the final. He took 3-1 and then hit 34 from 30 balls.
Buttler of Rajasthan looks dejected as the match begins to slip away from them.
Shubman Gill and David Miller of Gujarat Titans celebrate winning the final. The newbies beat Rajasthan by seven wickets.
Gujarat lift the winners trophy at the end of the match. The Titans triumph was built on good bowling from Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Pandya with batting power coming from Gill, David Miller and Matthew Wade.
