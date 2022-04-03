1 of 11
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals at the toss during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Time to bat... Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans enter the field of play.
On the stretch! Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals dives to save a run.
Fans try to catch the ball hit for a six by Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans.
Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans. He scored 13 runs from 20 balls before being bowled by Yadav.
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot. He scored an impressive 84 runs from 46 balls.
Great effort! Mustafizur Rahman of Delhi Capitals dives to take the catch of Abhinav Sadarangani of Gujarat Titans.
Close call... Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans misses a run out chance of Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals.
Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Pant.
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans appeals for the wicket of Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals.
Khan and Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals embrace after the match which was won by Gujarat by 14 runs.
