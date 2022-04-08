1 of 10
Heads or tails? KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss for match 15 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
On the attack... Jason Holder of Lucknow bowls during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
That's got to hurt... Prithvi Shaw of Delhi reacts after being hit by the ball.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Got him! Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner of Delhi. He was sent back to the dugout after scoring only 4 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Rickey ponting head coach of Delhi watches on during match 15.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Fans enjoying the action and creating a great atmosphere during the match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow plays a shot on his way to a handy 25 from 25 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Quinton De Kock of Lucknow hits a boundary. It was his magnificent 80 runs from 52 balls that guided his team to a six-wicket victory.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
It was strong bowling performance and the solid knock by de Kock that helped newbies Lucknow win the match and send them joint top with Kolkata Knight Riders with both teams on 6 points in the IPL 2022.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL