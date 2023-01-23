1 of 8
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Anderson Talisca during the warm up before the Saudi Pro League match against Al Ittifaq at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo made his competitive debut for his new club and helped them to a 1-0 win.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ronaldo and his teammates during the warm up before the match. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177 million per year.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ronaldo (centre) attempts a shot during the match. He led the line and played the entire game in which Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca scored the winner.
Image Credit: Reuters
An Al Nassr fan holds a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo's name printed on the back during the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
Talisca celebrates scoring with Ronaldo. Al Nassr are top of the Saudi league, a point above second-placed Al Hilal.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ronaldo (left) Ronaldo - who has played for Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid - was greeted by banners and cheers from his adoring fans. He failed to score but put on a show on his Saudi Pro League debut.
Image Credit: AFP
Al Nassr fans had to wait three weeks after the announcement of one of the most surprising transfers in football history to see their new hero in competitive action.
Image Credit: AP
And the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not disappoint as he showed plenty of flair and skill. The sight of the iconic striker had Al Nassr fans on their feet.
Image Credit: AFP