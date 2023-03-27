Look: Conte quits, who will be the next Tottenham manager?
Nagelsmann, Pochettino, De Zerbi, Rodgers, Silva, Carrick all in the reckoning
1 of 10
Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as a candidate for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur following the departure of Antonio Conte. The 35-year-old was sacked as Bayern Munich coach last week which puts him back on the market and he is a candidate to become Spurs' own version of Mikel Arteta who manages North London rivals Arsenal. His fast-paced style of play would go down very well with fans.
Image Credit: Twitter / Bayern Munich FC
2 of 10
Mauricio Pochettino is the fans' choice and there is a sense of unfinished business with him and the club. He was sacked by Spurs four months after taking them to the Champions League final and he would bring optimism back to the club. The Argentinian would be a romantic choice to lead the rebuild which was taken away from him.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Roberto De Zerbi has proven himself with Brighton and could be ready for the step up. But as Tottenham know, poaching a coach from an over-achieving team has not worked - Nuno Espírito Santo was a flop when he arrived from Wolves. Would De Zerbi be a risk?
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
4 of 10
Brendan Rodgers has a proven track record and although his current club Leicester are in a slump, the Irish coach is one of the best around. He has experience of rebuilding struggling teams with limited resources.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Michael Carrick has done an amazing job at Middlesbrough. He has taken them from bottom of the table in the Championship to third in no time at all. But many clubs have gone down the route of having a former player at the helm with mixed results. Frank Lampard failed at Chelsea but Arteta is thriving at Arsenal. Could Carrick go back to Spurs and work his magic on them or is this too early in his managerial career?
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Ange Postecoglou has brought Celtic back to the top of Scottish football in just over 18 months in charge and the Greece-born Australian could do well at Tottenham if given a chance.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Luis Enrique is yet to manage in the Premier League and therefore is seen as a risk and a bit of a non-starter for the Tottenham job. That said, he would be just the type of appointment by chairman Daniel Levy who is known to admire foreign coaches. Enrique's time at Barcelona and the Spanish national team proved he may have what it takes to be successful in England.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 10
Zinedine Zidane, the former France international who most recently coached Real Madrid and is one of the most successful coaches in the world, would be a real coup by Tottenham. But is Zidane too big for the club?
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Marco Silva has worked wonders with Fulham. He got them promoted to the Premier League and has them currently chasing one of the coveted European spots. He has rebuilt his reputation after failing at Everton and he could be just the ticket for Tottenham with his high press style of play.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 10
Thomas Frank has turned Brentford into a very tough team and has them chasing the Europa League this season. The former Brøndby IF coach would go down well with the fans - if he can replicate the Bees' style at Spurs.
Image Credit: REUTERS