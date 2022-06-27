1 of 10
Chelsea will add their Germany forward Timo Werner into a swap deal for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt.
Chelsea have also made contact with Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.
It could be a busy summer for the Blues who also want Barcelona's France winger Ousmane Dembele. The 25-year-old who is available on a free transfer.
Everton and Tottenham are continuing their talks over the potential transfer of Spurs' England midfielder Harry Winks.
Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is keen to play in Europe again when the Colombian leaves Qatari side Al-Rayyan.
Manchester United have rejected an attempt from Barcelona to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire as part of the deal to bring Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.
Liverpool are confident of signing 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
West Ham are keen on signing Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
The Hammers have also made an offer to the representatives of Jesse Lingard over a free transfer from Manchester United.
Liverpool's Egyptian international Mo Salah could be heading for the exit at Anfield with Real Madrid keen on the 30-year-old attacker.
