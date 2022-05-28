1 of 10
Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss ahead of the Qualifier 2 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Rajasthan enter the field for the Qualifier 2 match.
Bangalore's Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli walk out to start the innings.
Kohli of Bangalore departed after making just 7 runs.
Shahbaz Ahamad of Bangalore hits a boundary. He finished on 12 not out. They made 157-8 from 20 overs.
Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan enter the field to start the chase.
Buttler of Rajasthan celebrates his fifty during the Qualifier 2 match.
Josh Hazlewood of Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan.
But it wasn't enough as Buttler's fourth century of the 2022 Indian Premier League to lead Rajasthan into the final. They beat Bangalore by seven wickets.
Buttler was awarded the Dream11 Gamechanger of The Match award for scoring 106 not out from just 60 balls as the Royals successfully chased 158.
