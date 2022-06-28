1 of 10
Crowds flock on the Hill outside court one on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Japan's Misaki Doi serves to China's Zhang Shuai during their women's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Britain's Paul Jubb during his first round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
US player Steve Johnson serves the ball to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles match.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
General view of umpires seated in the outside courts.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Australia's Nick Kyrgios complains about an umpire decision during the singles tennis match against Jubb on day two of Wimbledon in London.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Belgium's David Goffin serves to Moldova's Radu Albot during their men's singles match on day two.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her first round match against Britain's Katie Swan.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Greece's Maria Sakkari celebrates defeating Australia's Zoe Hives during their singles tennis match on day two of Wimbledon.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Spain's Rafael Nadal practices on court 5 ahead of his men's first round singles match on day two.
Image Credit: AP