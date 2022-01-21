1 of 12
Amanda Anisimova of the US celebrates after beating Japan's Naomi Osaka in their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
Osaka reacts during her third round defeat. The Japan star crashed out 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) to the American who is ranked 60th in the world.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 during their men's singles match on day five.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Ash Barty of Australia waves as she is interviewed after defeating Camila Giorgi of Italy in their third round match.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match against Moldova's Radu Albot.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed, sealed a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Reilly Opelka to make the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time in his career.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
Madison Keys of the US plays a forehand return to Wang Qiang of China during their third round match. Keys came from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-3 7-6(10-2) win to book her place in the fourth round. The American, a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, plays eighth seed Paula Badosa next.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
Eighth seed Paula Badosa, who emerged as a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic last week, edged past Marta Kostyuk 6-2 5-7 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
A determined Barbora Krejcikova fought back from a set and a break down to overcome Jelena Ostapenko 2-6 6-4 6-4 in a battle between former French Open champions on Rod Laver Arena.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
Last year's quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula shook off a slow start to get past Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6(3) 6-2 and reach the fourth round, where the American will face fifth seed Maria Sakkari, who beat an ailing Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 6-1.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka handed number 15 seed Elina Svitolina a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 defeat to advance to the fourth round.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
2016 quarter-finalist Gael Monfils moved past 16th seed Cristian Garin 7-6(4) 6-1 6-3.
Image Credit: AP