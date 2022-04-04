1 of 7
Al Jazira beat Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 at the Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium in matchweek 20 of the UAE ADNOC Pro League on Sunday thanks to goals from Milos Kosanovic and Abdoulay Diaby.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
The win moves the Pride of Abu Dhabi above Al Wahda into second place in the table, albeit temporarily, as Al Wahda will play today against Emirates.
Zayed Al Ameri came close to giving Al Jazira an early lead but his shot rattled the crossbar. However, Al Jazira turned on the style and the result means they move on to 41 points, while Shabab Al Ahli stay in fifth with 30 points.
Meanwhile at the Al Maktoum Stadium, goals from Bernard and Marcus Vinicius handed Sharjah a 2-0 win over Al Nasr.
Keen tussle... It was a scrappy encounter as both sides toiled to gain control of the game.
Bernard (right) almost gave Sharjah the lead when Caio Lucas's shot was saved by goalkeeper Ahmed Mohammad Shambih but the Brazilian midfielder blazed his rebound over the bar.
The 1-0 victory means Sharjah go fourth in the table with 39 points, while Al Nasr's remain in ninth with 25 points.
