Look: 10 star players who went unsold during Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction
There were no takers for Raina, Smith, Finch, Malan, Morgan, Rashid and several others
1 - Suresh Raina (2 crore): There were many huge deals during the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction but there were no takers for several high profile names. Here's our pick of the top 10 surprising unsold players starting with Raina. With 5,528 runs from 205 IPL matches, he is the fourth highest run getter but the 35-year-old left-hander struggled last season, scoring just 160 runs in 12 matches. He was worth a punt, surely, but none of the teams fancied him...
2 - Steve Smith (2 crore): There were no takers either for the Australian run-machine and perhaps it was due to his mixed tournament in 2021 where for Delhi Capitals he scored 152 runs in 8 matches. In spite of that, his experience could have come in handy perhaps for the two new teams joining the IPL this season. Guess we'll never know...
3 - Shakib Al Hasan (2 crore): The Bangladesh star tops ICC's ODI rankings for all-rounders but despite his ability with the bat and ball there were no bids for him during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. He didn’t fare too well last season for the Kolkata Knight Riders where he just scores 47 runs and took 4 wickets in 8 matches. That could be the reason why...
4 - Adil Rashid (2 crore): The England leg spinner is one of the best bowlers in T20 and he is third in the ICC's T20I players rankings, however this didn’t seem to impress any of the franchises…
5 - Imran Tahir (2 crore): He’s no spring chicken and that could be why there were no bids for the South African spinner. The 42-year-old played just 1 match for the Chennai Super Kings last season where took 2 wickets. Could have been a handy signing with the experience he brings...
6 - Chris Lynn (1.50 crore): An explosive top-order batter but the Aussie failed to replicate his exploits in the IPL. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians ahead of 2021 season but only played 1 match. But he scored an impressive 49 runs which makes it rather strange that none of the teams took a chance on him...
7 - Aaron Finch (1.50 crore): Showed glimpses of his talent in the IPL but lacked consistency. Played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 where he scored 268 runs in 12 games but he was released and went unsold.
8 - Dawid Malan (1.50 crore): The Englishman has gone from first to fifth in the ICC T20Is rankings. He joined Punjab Kings last season amid much fanfare but played just 1 game where he scored 26 runs. His form seems to be dipping and perhaps that is the reason he wasn't fancied by any of the franchises...
9 - Eoin Morgan (1.50 crore): Lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the final in IPL 2021 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings but the Englishman didn’t have a great time with the bat. He scored just 133 runs in 17 matches. Despite his obvious leadership skills his struggles to score runs may have gone against him.
10 - Tabraiz Shamsi (1 crore): Against India in the ODIs the South African spinner showed what he is capable of and in the T20I format he is the second-ranked bowler. Oddly no teams showed an interest in him despite his credentials...
