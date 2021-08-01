Look! 10 best football players in the world available for free
Signing Ronaldo, Pogba, Mbappe, Luiz or even Costa would certainly improve any team
1 of 10
Cristiano Ronaldo: The future of the best player in the world (yes, I think he is better than Messi) at Juventus has been called into question after every season not least because the Italians keep failing to win the coveted Champions League, but it is also a well-known fact that they are in all sorts of financial problems which is why they are still pushing for that nonsensical Super League and the millions that would follow to help bail them out. Juve finished inside the top four of Serie A on the final day of last season and had they not have, Ronaldo would definitely have pushed for a move. Still, the club is hoping to reach an agreement for a contract extension with the Portuguese star – albeit with a salary cut. He isn’t exactly short of money and may agree, but, with his contract up next summer and available for free, he will become the subject of a lot of media speculation and we'll start it right here... Ronaldo to Everton? Crazier things have happened.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Kylian Mbappe: He is arguably the best young footballer in the world right now and literally every single club out there would love to have him in their side. Pace, skill and an eye for goal, he would beef up any attack. Of course only a handful of clubs would be able to afford to pay his astronomical wages including current club Paris Saint Germain who are set to offer him a new deal. They better act fast because the French ace will become a free agent after the 2021/22 season. They sure would miss him if he left; he has played 171 games and scored 132 goals and provided 61 assists for the French outfit, and remember, he is just 22. The World Cup winner is always linked with Real Madrid, maybe he will finally move to Spain after the end of next season - and for free. Now, that would be an incredible deal.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Paul Pogba: We have mentioned the France star quite a lot over the past few weeks and it does look like he will leave current club Man Utd this summer because if he doesn’t he can walk away for nothing next summer and Utd will want something back for their record signing. The 28-year-old is now in the final year of his contract with Utd and that means more transfer speculation about the midfielder. His last two years with the Old Trafford outfit have been difficult as he has struggled with injuries and a loss of form. However, he looked good at Euro 2020 and Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær will hope he is back to his best for the new season – if he stays.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Jerome Boateng: The German World Cup-winning defender might be rather injury prone these days, but he is still a class act when he is fit to play, as he proved for Bayern over the last two seasons. He is available for free right now and Man Utd have been linked with the 32-year-old star. He has to be worth a gamble. Chelsea proved having an old hand at the back in 35-year-old Thiago Silva can work as they won the Champions League and Utd might follow suit.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
David Luiz: He’s 34 now but he showed he is still top-class with Arsenal last season, who have released him. He could still do a job for most of the top clubs in Europe’s five leagues. A natural leader, good on the ball and able to grab a goal, he would be a very good signing – and remember, it would come at no cost either. Real Madrid are believed to be interested in the Brazil star.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Patrick van Aanholt: He’s just 30 and has plenty left in the tank. His contract with Premier League club Crystal Palace has run down and he is available to move for free to any other club that wants him and there should be plenty who do; an attack-minded left-back with an eye for goal, he was a key player the Eagles and had a good Euro 2020 for the Netherlands.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Diego Costa: Released by previous club Atletico Madrid in 2020, the aggressive striker has been available on a free transfer for over a year. It is odd that there have been no takers for the 32-year-old, well, ok, he has a wild side, but still, he could do a great job for most teams. Maybe a move back to the Premier League - where he made his name for Chelsea - beckons? The robust forward has to be snapped up sooner rather than later.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Franck Ribery: Ok, he’s getting close to 40 now (he recently turned 38) but he is still quality. Let go by previous club Fiorentina after a really good season with the Italians, he could still do a job at the top level. And he wouldn’t even be a risk since he would cost nothing. The Frenchman could be a shrewd investment on a one-year deal.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Pedri: The 18-year-old’s name has been on everyone's lips following his brilliant performances for Spain at Euro 2020. He won the best young player of the tournament award and with just a year left on his current deal at Barcelona, he is on the radar on a host of clubs. Barca must tie him down now or there will be a long queue of clubs offering him lucrative contracts. They would hate to lose him for nothing.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
John Stones: He was brilliant for eventual Premier League champions Man City last season proving to be a rock at the back. But, his contract is running down and he will be a free agent next summer. The 27-year-old English international will be wanted by several high-profile clubs. Even though life at the Etihad has not been easy for the former Everton defender, he may still be set to sign a new three-year deal. But if he doesn’t he will be able to pick and choose where he plies his trade next. One of those players that gets better with age, he would be an incredible free transfer.
Image Credit: AP