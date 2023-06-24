1 of 7
Argentina striker Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest ever to play the game, turned 36 on Saturday. The modern-day footballing legend, nicknamed 'La Pulga' (the Flea in Spanish) and 'Messiah', was born in a humble household in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.
The latest update about the football star's career is that he is all set to join Inter Miami after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Inter Miami is co-owned by former England international David Beckham and was founded in 2018.
Messi attained legendary stature while playing for Barcelona, the club with which he won 10 Spanish La Liga and 4 Champions League titles. He joined PSG in 2021.
However, the crowning moment of his illustrious footballing career came last year when he led Argentina to its third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar. He scored seven goals in the tournament, winning the 'Player of the Tournament award once again.
In his international career, Messi made his senior international debut in 2005. In 175 matches for the national side, he has scored 103 goals. After Ali Daei (Iran, 109 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 123 goals), he is the third-highest goal-scorer at the international level.
He won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (best player in the final) in 2014 and 2022 and FIFA World Cup Silver Boot in 2022. Also, significantly, Messi has won a total of seven Ballon d'Or titles and six European Golden Shoe titles.
Messi is married to Antonella Roccuzzo and the couple have three sons. Here, the football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador is pictured enjoying a trip to Saudi Arabia with his family.
