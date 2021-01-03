1 of 7
It seems to be all about Manchester United today as the British media say the Old Trafford club have accepted the fact they will sell the Frenchman in the summer after he insisted he will not sign another deal.
The Jadon Sancho saga rumbles on and United may finally give up on signing the Borussia Dortmund starlet, as Erling Braut Haaland looks like a more attractive proposition.
New Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful young superstar Kylian Mbappe will sign a contract extension and not be swayed by a move to Liverpool.
France hero Olivier Giroud is determined to stick it out at Chelsea, despite a struggle to get into the starting XI.
Yep, it's another United rumour as Timothy Fosu-Mensah insists he wants to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place, despite the Dutchman recently rejecting a new contract offer.
Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta insists he will not name any transfer targets until the election process is completed.
Under-pressure West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he will not target Manchester United winger Daniel James, and instead hunt for an out-and-out striker.
