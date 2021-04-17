1 of 11
MS Dhoni marked his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings on Friday with a crushing six-wicket Indian Premier League win over Punjab Kings.
Moeen Ali hit 46 off 31 balls as Chennai reached 107 for four to secure their first win of the season with 26 balls to spare.
Victory was crucial in relieving pressure on the 39-year-old Dhoni, whose side failed to reach the IPL play-offs for the first time last year. They lost their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals.
Seamer Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul, in which he removed four of the top five Punjab Kings batsmen, meant Punjab were restricted to 106/8 in 20 overs, a poor score on a Wankhede pitch known to be good for batting.
Chahar took out Mayank Agarwal (0), Chris Gayle (10), Deepak Hooda (10) and Nicholas Pooran (0) to leave Punjab tottering at 26/5 after 6.2 overs. Only Shahrukh Khan could offer some resistance, scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the end.
Gayle couldn't handle the knuckle ball and scooped it to cover where Ravindra Jadeja took a diving catch.
The game looked in the bag with a small target to chase for Chennai as Punjab mustered 106-8.
The target was easy for CSK and they were not challenged at all.
CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early, for five, but a 66-run second wicket stand between Moeen Ali (46 off 31 balls) and Faf du Plessis (36 n.o. off 31 balls) took CSK within 16 runs of the target.
There was a little bit of drama towards the end with Punjab picking up three quick wickets.
However, du Plessis and Sam Curran saw CSK home without any further hiccups, with 4.2 overs and six wickets to spare.
