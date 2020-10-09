1 of 10
Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals demolished Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah during match 23 of the Indian Premier League on Friday night.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
2 of 10
Rajasthan won the toss and put Delhi in to bat on a high-scoring Sharjah wicket.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
3 of 10
But that move backfired as Delhi kept the scoreboard ticking over despite some fine bowling from Jofra Archer.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
4 of 10
Skipper Shreyas Iyer fell for 22, but that only paved the way for a classy middle-order show from Delhi.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
5 of 10
Marcus Stoinis was in the mood with the shorter boundaries in Sharjah, pitching in with a solid 39, including four sixes.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
6 of 10
Shimron Hetmyer went one better with a top score of 45 as Delhi went on to score a dominant 184-8.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
7 of 10
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan hope with a bright opening.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
8 of 10
But when Jaiswal walked on 34 and Steve Smith followed for 24, it began to look grim for Rajasthan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
9 of 10
Rajasthan collapsed to their fourth straight loss in the face of steady bowling and brilliant catching by Hetmyer and Shikhar Dhawan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
10 of 10
The win takes Delhi top of the IPL standings with 10 points from six games, with Rajasthan rooted down in seventh on four points.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI