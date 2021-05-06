1 of 13
Did someone order the full English? The Champions League final will be a face-off between two top-flight English teams after Chelsea sent Real Madrid crashing out of the competition on Wednesday night with a 2-0 home result (3-1 on aggregate).
Thomas Tuchel, the German boss who replaced Frank Lampard as head coach at Chelsea this season, made history with the Blues: He became the first manager in history to lead two different teams to the Champions League finals in successive seasons. Last season, he took PSG to the final against Bayern Munich.
Chelsea will face Manchester City at the end of the month. On Tuesday, City achieved a 2-0 win at the Etihad with two goals from Algerian striker Riyad Mahrez, sending Paris St-Germain off goalless and desolate (4-1 on aggregate).
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane proclaimed that Chelsea deserved the win. 'Right now we’re not happy, but when you lose a semi-final you can’t be happy, that’s normal. It’s a hard moment but tomorrow we’ll train again,' he added.
Real skipper Sergio Ramos was back from injury in time for the fixture, but even his return couldn't fortify his side's defence enough to stop Chelsea from netting crucial goals.
Real have won the Champions League most times in history, with a whopping 13 titles. But that number won't grow this season.
Now it’s down to these two English Premier League teams (who caused a ruckus but a few weeks ago as part of the European Super League and were being threatened with an immediate ban from the Champions League) to bring the title home.
If Chelsea win, they add it to their single UCL title from 2012. But if City win, they’ll be making history.
Never before have City reached the final, and if the players can keep their wits about them under the immense pressure of achieving unprecedented greatness for their club, who knows what they can achieve on May 29.
PSG's Neymar Jr looked crestfallen after their 3-1 aggregate loss sent them crashing out of a competition they've never won.
Last year, PSG made history by reaching the final for the first time; they had clocked the most matches played in the Champions League by any team before reaching a final.
While Kylian Mbappe was one of the top scorers in this season's competition, PSG couldn't make the cut against City.
City, who are top of the table in the EPL, will face fourth-placed Chelsea on May 29 to decide who will be the champions of Europe.
