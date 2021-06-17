1 of 12
Racegoers pose before the races at the Ascot racecourse as thousands of racegoers have donned their finest head-turning millinery for Ladies' Day on the third day of Royal Ascot.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
2 of 12
Many chose to stylishly match their hats and face masks for flat racing's biggest meeting.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
3 of 12
A racegoer poses for a picture wearing an Elon Musk-inspired hat as she arrives to attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet in Ascot, west of London.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
A racegoer takes a photo of a friend on a smartphone on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
Royal Ascot reopened its doors to 12,000 racing fans a day but the coronavirus will still take a significant financial toll on the event.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
Held at the Royal Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire since 1788 this year’s event will, for the first time in its history, feature seven races a day ensuring that it will be the absolute biggest ever.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
Elaborate headwear is something of a must-have for the day.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
8 of 12
Pirya Ponron wears an ornate outfit with a face mask on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
Zara Phillips and Chanelle McCoy pose with friends before the races.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
10 of 12
Britain's Princess Anne arrives at Royal Ascot.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
11 of 12
Lesya Warren, left, with Ekaterina Ozcherov and Marina Zherebtsova pose for photographers wearing ornate hats.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
A racegoer wearing an extravagant hat attends Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot.
Image Credit: AFP