England's captain Eoin Morgan (centre) won the toss and elected to field during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Australia, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: ANI
England fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE cheer on the team against Australia during the T20 World Cup Super-12 clash.
Image Credit: Reuters
England players celebrate after taking a wicket during the match. They thrashed Australia in a memorable eight-wicket victory to close in on a place in the semi-finals.
Image Credit: ANI
England's captain Eoin Morgan (left) gestures next to his teammate Chris Jordan. Morgan's side dominated from the outset, reducing Australia to 21-4 in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Australia captain Aaron Finch scored 44 from 49 balls before Australia were all out for 125.
Image Credit: AFP
England's Jos Buttler (right) plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches on. Buttler smashed 71 not out from just 32 balls as England raced to a target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare.
Image Credit: AFP
The fans loved every minute of the match as England dominated from start to finish. England are number one in the T20 rankings and have made the perfect start to the T20 World Cup by winning all three of their matches.
Image Credit: Reuters
Buttler smashed five massive sixes as the chase turned into a procession. It was Australia's heaviest T20 defeat in terms of balls remaining.
Image Credit: AP
Australian players congratulate England's Jos Buttler after the match. England play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday before finishing the group against South Africa at the same venue next Saturday having all but qualified for the semi-finals.
Image Credit: AP