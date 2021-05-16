1 of 10
Leicester City made history at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night after winning their first ever FA Cup title, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final. Kelechi Iheanacho, right, and Wilfred Ndidi celebrated while Chelsea's Mason Mount, left, looked dejected. It would have been an extra tough pill to swallow for Mount, 22, as his father had this message for him ahead of the clash: 'I told Mason to send a picture of last year's losers medal to every single player on the team and tell them there's no way we're coming home with another one of these tomorrow.'
Some Blues fans directed their frustration at youngster Reece James, 21, after a poor pass that some felt cost Chelsea the game. However, it's more than one player's game and the entirety of the squad was feeling the disappointment afterward, even as coach Thomas Tuchel backed his players and said they were simply 'unlucky'.
The win comes a day after star goalscorer Jamie Vardy revealed he almost quit Leicester to become an Ibiza party rep. 'It just shows you that having the chance and working hard for it can really achieve things. I couldn't see any of this, not at all, when I first signed. But it's where the club wanted to go and what they wanted to achieve,' said the 34-year-old striker.
Prince William, the president of the FA Cup, looked upon the trophy before the presentation after the final. Leicester City's Youri Teilemans was the man of the hour as he was the singular name on the scoreboard at the end of the 90 minutes.
The team were all smiles as they celebrated the historic win.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre), who managed to keep a crucial clean sheet, said he 'can't begin to describe' the feeling of winning. 'To think of the people who have lifted this trophy, and to be able to do it today is beyond my wildest dreams,' said Schmeichel.
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi couldn't contain his joy as he held up the prized trophy.
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated with the trophy perched atop his head after the final whistle.
Leicester chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha from Thailand celebrated by fist-bumping fans after the major milestone.
Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers was at the centre of his players' adoration as they threw him into the air in celebration. 'This was my seventh final as a manager and luckily I've been able to win all seven. But you can only do that with players who have courage, a mentality and you see the spirit in the squad,' said Rodgers, who joined Leicester from Celtic in 2019. Previously, he has coached Liverpool and Swansea City.
