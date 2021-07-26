1 of 8
With the new Premier League season just weeks away, Manchester United are trying to bolster their defense and are believed to be close to reaching a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane. The France international, 28, would cost £42 million but it is rumoured that the defender is using Utd's interest to get an improved deal with the Spanish giants.
Image Credit: AFP
If the rumours are to be believed then Manchester City will finally sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane along with Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish by the weekend. City have been linked with the England pair all summer and with the season just weeks away, they will be keen to wrap up both transfers as soon as possible.
Image Credit: Reuters
It looks like West Ham United are to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to move back to London. The Liverpool and England international, 27, has not really settled on Merseyside since his move from Arsenal and has been in and out of Jurgen Klopp's side. With the Hammers in Europe this season, they will need to beef up their squad. David Moyes is also targetting West Brom's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira.
Image Credit: AP
New Tottenham coach Nuno Espirito Sancho is keen to freshen up the squad he has inherited ahead of the new season. He may look to swap Argentina winger Erik Lamela with Sevilla's Spanish wide man Bryan Gil.
Image Credit: AP
Ross Barkley has failed to deliver for Chelsea following his move from Everton. The 27-year-old has been on the bench for most of his time at Stamford Bridge but now Newcastle United may turn to the England midfielder. They are also interested in his compatriot Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester United have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland and are considering using France forward Anthony Martial, 25, in a swap deal to land the talented Norway striker. He is also wanted by fellow Premier League side Chelsea and if Man City cannot sign Harry Kane then they will be after Haaland too.
Image Credit: Reuters
Italy's Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli is wanted by Juventus with the Italians scheduling talks with Sassuolo for the attacking midfielder. Locatelli is also a target for Arsenal with coach Mikel Arteta a fan of the player..
Image Credit: Reuters
Paris St-Germain have held talks with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent as they consider a move for the 30-year-old Napoli and Senegal defender. Everton have also been tracking the centre back.
Image Credit: AFP