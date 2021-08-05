1 of 11
With the new 2021/22 Premier League season just days away Chelsea are keen to bolster their attack and will offer Inter Milan £110 million for their 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italians have rejected their initial offer of £85 million plus Spain defender Marcos Alonso but it seems a deal for Lukaku to return to the London club isn't far off.
With Man City on the verge of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, it could trigger the departure of Bernardo Silva. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on the 26-year-old Portugal international midfielder.
Italians Atalanta are set to hold talks with Chelsea to discuss a potential deal for England striker Tammy Abraham. If Chelsea sign Lukaku then Abraham will find himself even further down in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
It appears that France midfielder Paul Pogba will now start the new Premier League season with Manchester United having been linked with a move away all summer. PSG are still interested in the 28-year-old midfielder but as of yet no deal as been agreed.
If Tottenham sell striker Harry Kane to Man City then they will look to Barcelona's Brazil attacker Philippe Coutinho, 28, as a replacement. But Spurs will still need an out-and-out striker if Kane leaves for the Etihad.
Lionel Messi is expected to sign his new Barcelona contract later this week. The 34-year-old's previous deal expired last month but the Argentina striker has verbally agreed to a new five-year contract that will see his wages cut by 50 per cent.
Arsenal have seen their offer for Leicester City's James Maddison turned down. The Gunners are believed to have offered players-plus-cash for the England midfielder but the Foxes are not interested in the players offered in part-exchange.
Liverpool and Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, is the subject of interest from Serie A side Lazio after telling the Anfield hierarchy of his desire to leave the club.
New Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira says he has had a "good conversation" with Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha and hopes the 28-year-old will stay with the Eagles. Zaha has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for the past five seasons.
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 26, has agreed a new five-year deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's current deal at RB Leipzig runs out in 2022 and the 27-year-old, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, has told the club that he does not want to extend it.
