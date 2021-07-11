1 of 10
England coach Gareth Southgate is all smiles ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley tonight. The coach has got the team to their first final in 55 years and he will be desperate to get them over the line and pick up their first trophy since 1966 but it won't be easy against the Italians.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has guided the team to 33 games without a defeat. He has also transformed the Azzurri's style of play and they are now one of the most attacking teams in world football. But can they beat England tonight who will have home advantage and 60,000 fans roaring them on?
England players during a team training session ahead of the big game tonight. Southgate has plenty of options for the game thanks to the depth of quality in the squad but many believe he will not make too many changes to his lineup. He could however revert to a 3-5-2 formation to try to contain the attack-minded Italians.
Mancini keeps an eye on his players during a training session but even he may not make too many changes to the team. The only injury he has is to Leonardo Spinnazola. The left-back will be out for months after rupturing his achilles tendon in the quarterfinal and it is likely that Emerson will be taking his place.
A house decked out in the England flag to show support for the national team. Homes all across England will be decked out in flags as the country gets together to support the team tonight.
An English holds aloft the flag while standing in between a mural of England striker Harry Kane and coach Southgate. Similar murals have popped up all across the country as the nation gets set for what should be a gripping final tonight.
Fans get their faces painted with the England flag at Wembley Stadium in preparation for the final. The mood is already celebratory but there is still a game to be played, and to be won. England fans will be hoping 55 years of pain and misery finally end tonight with a win.
Italy fans pose outside Wembley Stadium. There will be around 5,000 in attendance for the match, but they will be a minority as 60,000 English fans will fill the fabulous ground. Still, the Italians will be making plenty of noise to support their team and it should be a cracker of a match.
England and Italy fans hold aloft their respective flags. There is a party atmosphere already in London and at Wembley but one set of fans will be very happy at full time while the other will be going home very disappointed. Who will be celebrating? We'll know later this evening.
This little girl looks barely old enough to recall the 2018 World Cup semifinal disappoint where England were knocked out by Croatia. It isn't the first time they have been beaten in the semis. They lost in the last four in Italia 90 and Euro 96 - both times against Germany on penalties. At least she doesn't carry that pain and misery - unlike the older generation. The match kicks-off at 11pm UAE time and is live on Bein Sports Max.
