India skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I home series against South Africa and Rishabh Pant is named as the interim captain of India's T20 team. Here's a brief look at the winning records of India's full-time and stand-in T20Is captains since the format began in 2006:
Virender Sehwag (2006): Highest winning percentage, but only one match. The Indian cricket team played its first T20I match — under the captaincy of Virender Sehwag — during the 2006–07 series in South Africa. India defeated the hosts by six wickets in the one-off match and claimed the series. That was the only match Sehwag captained India in this format. [Winning percentage: 100%]
MS Dhoni (2007-2016): Most wins, most matches. Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni holds the record for the most matches as captain in T20I for the country. India played 72 international matches under his captaincy, registering 41 wins and 28 defeats, while one match was tied and two ended with no results. [Winning percentage: 59.28%]
Suresh Raina (2011 and 2014): He is the second-youngest player ever to captain India. In 2011, India toured West Indies after the regular captain MS Dhoni was rested and vice-captain Virender Sehwag was injured. Gautam Gambhir was named the captain for the ODIs and T20s with Raina as his deputy. But due to injury, Gambhir was ruled out and Raina ended up leading the team. India won the sole T20I match in the series. And also during the 2014 Bangladesh series, he led his team to a 2–0 victory. [Winning percentage: 100%]
Ajinkya Rahane (2015): He captained India in a two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe, winning the first and losing the second match. [Winning percentage: 50%]
Shikhar Dhawan (2021): Dhawan captained India in a 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka in 2021. But India lost the series 2-1 to them. [Winning percentage: 33.33%]
Virat Kohli (2017-2021): He has captained India in 50 T20 Internationals, regestering 30 victories and 16 defeats, while 2 matches were tied and 2 ended with no results. [Winning percentage: 64.58%]
Rohit Sharma (2017-2022): The first time Rohit led India in T20Is was in 2017 against Sri Lanka and the team thumped the opponents 3-0. He was named the full-time captain in the shortest format in November 2021 against a series with New Zealand. He has led India 28 times in T20Is so far as skipper and has a wonderful record, winning 24 matches while losing 4. [Winning percentage: 85.71%]
Rishabh Pant: [To make his debut as India's T20 captain in today's (9th June 2022) match against South Africa]: But he has captained the Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons of the IPL and had led his team to the playoffs in the 2021 season. In total he has captained the franchise in 30 matches, registering 16 victories and 13 defeats, while 1 match was tied. [Winning percentage: 55%]
