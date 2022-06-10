1 of 16
Former England cricket team captain Joe Root achieved this incredible feat on the 4th day (Sunday, 5th June 2022) of the 1st Test match against New Zealand at Lord's. He nudged the ball off Tim Southee to deep square to complete a brace and achieve a double milestone – his 26th Test hundred and 10,000 Test runs. At 31 years and 157 days, Root also became the joint-youngest player to reach the milestone, equalling the record of his former teammate Alastair Cook, who also achieved the feat at exactly the same age.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 16
India legend Sunil Gavaskar was the first to enter the elite club in 1987 and since then Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardena, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, Alastair Cook, Yonis Khan and now Joe Root have reached the milestone. Take a look at their Test match records here:
Image Credit: Agencies
3 of 16
1. India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with the most number of Test runs. The right-handed batsman amassed 15,921 runs from 200 matches at an average of 53.78. Tendulkar smashed 51 centuries and 68 fifties in his illustrious career.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 16
2. Ricky Ponting (Australia): 13,378 runs from 168 matches; 41 centuries and 62 fifties; Average: 51.85
Image Credit: AP
5 of 16
3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 13,289 runs from 166 matches; 45 centuries and 58 fifties; Average: 55.37
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 16
4. Rahul Dravid (India): 13,288 runs from 164 matches; 36 centuries and 63 fifties; Average: 52.31
Image Credit: AP
7 of 16
5. Alastair Cook (England): 12,472 runs from 161 matches; 33 centuries and 57 fifties; Average: 45.35
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 16
6. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 12,400 runs from 134 matches; 38 centuries and 52 fifties; Average: 57.40
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 16
7. Brian Lara (West Indies): 11,953 runs from 131 matches; 34 centuries and 48 fifties; Average: 52.88
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 16
8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 11,867 runs from 164 matches; 30 centuries and 66 fifties; Average: 51.37
Image Credit: AP
11 of 16
9. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 11,814 runs from 149 matches; 34 centuries and 50 fifties; Average: 49.84
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 16
10. Allan Border (Australia): 11,174 runs from 156 matches; 27 centuries and 63 fifties; Average: 50.56
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 16
11. Steve Waugh (Australia): 10,927 runs from 168 matches; 32 centuries and 50 fifties; Average: 51.06
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 16
12. Sunil Gavaskar (India): 10,122 runs from 125 matches; 34 centuries and 45 fifties; Average: 51.12
Image Credit: PTI
15 of 16
13. Younis Khan (Pakistan): 10,099 runs from 118 matches; 34 centuries and 33 fifties; Average: 52.05
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
16 of 16
14. Joe Root (England): 10,015 runs from 118 matches; 26 centuries and 53 fifties; Average: 49.57
Image Credit: AFP