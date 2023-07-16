1 of 10
Wimbledon has seen a flurry of celebrity attendees on Sunday, as actors, musicians, and royals alike gathered to watch Novak Djokovic face Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final.[In pic: Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court.]
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the royal box during the men's singles final.
Image Credit: Reuters
Actor Idris Elba in the stands during the men's singles final
Image Credit: Reuters
Actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness in the stands during the men's singles final.
Image Credit: Reuters
US actor Brad Pitt (C) watches the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon.
Image Credit: AFP
Actor Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the royal box on centre court ahead of the women's single final
Image Credit: Reuters
Singer Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra in the stands during the men's singles final
Image Credit: Reuters
Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles
Image Credit: AP
Actor Tom Hiddleston and partner Zawe Ashton in the stands during the men's singles final
Image Credit: Reuters
Singer Stormzy in the stands during the men's singles final
Image Credit: Reuters