1 of 14
As governments around the world begin to relax their restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sports are considering how, when and — indeed — if fans should return to attend matches and tournaments at sporting venues. While some sports have already resumed action after a delay of up to three months, most have returned without fans in attendance or with numbers severely restricted.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 14
Leading the way is the UAE, as top officials from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police will headline Wednesday’s forum at Al Nasr Club, alongside representatives from European Tour golf and UAE Football and Basketball Associations, as they discuss precautionary measures and protocols for the safe return of spectators to sports events when competitions resume following weeks of stoppage due to COVID-19.
Image Credit: DSC
3 of 14
Under the slogan ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’, the forum is titled ‘Return of Spectators to Sports Stadiums’ and will discuss a broad range of topics, from safety and hygiene protocols to public education and awareness.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
Down in New Zealand, plans are afoot to allow fans in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes this weekend, according to organisers. “We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again,” New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson enthusiastically claimed.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 14
“It’s going to be a very special and unique competition and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it.” The New Zealand government on Monday announced it was lifting all domestic restrictions due to the country’s success in containing the virus.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 14
Vietnam appeared to be one step ahead of the Kiwis, however, as the domestic league resumed at the weekend — and the fans were back in their thousands for games including Ho Chi Minh City’s scoreless draw with Hai Phong. More than 1,000 fans attended the V-League game at Hai Phong.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 14
Allowing spectators to the matches was the result of Vietnam’s successful efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Despite sharing a long land border with China, where the virus originated, Vietnam, with a population of almost 100 million has recorded just 328 cases and not a single recorded death.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 14
Fans were subjected to temperature checks as they entered the stadiums, which were limited to half of normal capacity. They were not required to wear masks. “Obviously we are happy to play in front of fans as this is what makes football special,” said Ho Chi Minh coach Jung Hae-sung. “We have been waiting a long time for the league to restart.” In Friday’s other matches, more than 3,000 saw Nam Dinh lose 2-1 at home to The Cong while about 800 attended Sai Gon FC’s 0-0 draw with Binh Duong,
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 14
With La Liga ready to return this week, the fans will remain outside the stadiums — for now. The Spanish league is not ruling out the return of supporters to stadiums this season. La Liga president Javier Tebas said he is in favour of having fans back as soon as regions are cleared by health authorities, contradicting an earlier message by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who said it wouldn’t be fair for some clubs to have fans and others not. “Fans should be back as soon as they are allowed to be back,” Tebas said
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
10 of 14
In the meantime, real life and video games will combine to give Barcelona and Real Madrid a better atmosphere for viewers in La Liga. The Spanish top flight has announced that it will use virtual fans in the stands for television broadcasts along with fan audio produced by the makers of the EA Sports Fifa video game in the remaining 11 matchdays of the 2019/20 season.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stands will be virtualised and will always offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the colours of the home club.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 14
In the world of golf, fans will likely undergo temperature checks and carry social distancing chip technology as The Memorial has been given the green light to become the first PGA event to allow the return of spectators. Tournament organisers said they have received official approval from health officials in the state of Ohio to become the first to permit fans since the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the golf season in mid-March. The Memorial was originally scheduled to take place June 4-7 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, but was moved to July 16-19.
Image Credit: EPA
13 of 14
Tennis organisers are also ready to serve up viewing to the public as a women’s charity tournament with spectators will be held in Prague this week, it has been announced. The tournament, which is scheduled from June 13 to 15, will have two six-member teams, led by World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova. “We will begin with fewer people. I suppose we will gradually increase the number,” tournament promoter Tomas Petera said.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
14 of 14
The tournament will be held under Czech government’s decision to allow events with up to 500 people as of June 8 within an easing of pandemic control measures. Pliskova’s team includes her twin sister Kristyna, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Tereza Martincova and junior Nikola Bartunkova, while Kvitova’s team will comprise Barbora Strycova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and junior Linda Fruhvirtova.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News