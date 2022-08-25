1 of 12
Indian team during their practice session in Dubai. The Asia Cup gets underway in the UAE on August 27 in a Twenty20 format with Sri Lanka crossing swords with Afghanistan in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Rohit Sharma-led Team India landed in Dubai on Tuesday (23 August) ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to start on 27 August.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Virat Kohli with the team members at the nets during the practice session.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Indian players for the Asia Cup squad arrived in different batches. Majority of the senior players flew from Bengaluru after a training camp. Some of the others, including KL Rahul flew from Zimbabwe after the conclusion of the ODI series in the African nation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are full members of the International Cricket Conference. The five automatically gain entry to the main event.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
India's KL Rahul bats in nets while taking part in a practice session ahead of their cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong played the qualifiers at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat, and Hong Kong qualified for the main event.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The matches will played at the Dubai International Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Matches start at 6pm, UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Afghanistan will play Sri Lanka in the opener in Dubai on August 27, and India and Pakistan face off at the same venue the next day.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
India's players attend a practice session ahead of their cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on August 25, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India team practice at ICC Academy for DP World Asian Cup 2022, Dubai. 22nd August 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: AFP