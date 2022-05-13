1 of 12
Last December, Jess Losaria booked a flight from Riyadh to Tbilisi with trepidation. "Omicron was spreading and I was petrified of PCR tests," he said. "The idea of a nasopharyngeal swab invading my nasal passages sent shivers down my spine. But, I had made up my mind. I wanted to experience snow, so I was traveling to Sakartvelo (the native name of Georgia)."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
His friends were puzzled. "Georgia? The US state?," they asked. No, I answered as I told them about the a transcontinental country in the Caucasus region. "Geographically, it’s in Europe and in Asia. It’s right next to Turkey," I explained when multiple quizzical looks darted in my direction. The best part? GCC residents don’t need a visa and a one-week stay will not cost a fortune!
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
The Filipino photographer added: "From the moment I set foot on the snaking cobblestone roads of Tbilisi, I fell in love. My boutique hotel was within a short distance from all the restaurants, so I ignored the jet lag and went to see what the old town had to offer, especially gastronomically. I had the pleasure of trying their most popular dishes like the Georgian cheese bread called khachapuri, and khinkali, which is a dumpling that you eat by the hand, take a bite, and savour its juices. Tasting their local cuisine was delightful and my taste buds were the better for it."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
He added: "Tbilisi is not a city chockfull of skyscrapers or digital billboards like in Dubai or Riyadh, but it has a rustic charm that is undeniable. The Soviet-era architecture mixed with lovely old houses with wooden balconies, domed Sulphur bathhouses, quaint cafes, and churches made you want to whisk your phone out of your pocket and take a hundred selfies."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
His travel package consisted of three tour days with rest days in between. He said: "On day one, the very first site my tour guide and I visited were the colossal monument known as The Chronicle of Georgia. Sitting on top of a flight of stairs, it is a collection of beautifully sculpted pillars that stood as tall as 30-35 meters. Being surrounded by these monoliths, I felt like an ant in their midst. My jaw dropped in astonishment."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
The next was a 30-minute drive to the city of Mtskheta to visit the Jvari Monastery. He said: "Built around the 6th century, this architectural wonder somehow survived the ravages of time and the elements. The walls were showing signs of wear, but they still retain their impeccable beauty, an absolute spectacle further enhanced by a gorgeous panoramic view of the city below and the confluence of the Aragvi and Kura rivers. About 20 minutes from Jvari was the Svetitskhoveli cathedral in Mtskheta, the second largest church in the country. It is included in the list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, a distinction it shares with Jvari Monastery. We concluded the first tour day in the afternoon by returning to Tbilisi where I took a motorised boat ride through Kura River, took photos on the Bridge of Peace, and finally walked up Narikala Fortress and Sololaki Hill, home of Kartlis Deda, the 20-meter aluminum figure also known as The Mother of Georgia."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
Losaria's next destination was the highlight of his day. He said: "The trip to Gudauri Ski Resort had us burning tire rubber through treacherous roads with multiple blind curves, a couple of dark tunnels, and huge snow-capped mountains. But there it was: snow! I was standing on top of it, holding it in the palm of my gloves, this fluffy white blanket of ice crystals that reminded me of ice shavings, the kind you used to make halo-halo [a Filipino-style shaved ice desert]."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
He had hoped to experience a bit of snowfall, however, not a single flake had fallen.
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
He said: "I did not try the popular activities like paragliding, snowboarding, or skiing, but I had the time of my life driving a snow mobile."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
He added that he also took a long cable car ride that gave him a glimpse of the vastness of the ski resort from dizzying heights.
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
And his last stop for the day was Kazbegi or Stepantsminda. He said: "It is the townlet known for its alpine meadows and forests. From the huge decking area of Rooms Hotel, we were treated to a glorious view of Mount Kazbek as well as the hard-to-miss Gergeti Trinity Church that sits under it."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader
When his stay in Georgia came to an end, he said: "I felt a tinge of sadness. But I was determined to return at the peak of summer, just to see what the hills would look like covered in lush greens. The shy but friendly people, the delicious food, the majestic mountains, castles, and monasteries, these are but a few reasons why Sakartvelo should be your next travel destination."
Image Credit: Jess Losaria/Gulf News reader