Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo volcano to make offerings in Probolinggo, East Java.
Image Credit: AFP
During the annual Yadnya Kasada festival, the Tenggerese climb Mount Bromo, an active volcano, and seek the blessing from the main deity by presenting offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items.
Image Credit: AFP
Tengger people and tourists climb the summit of Mount Bromo.
Image Credit: AFP
Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo.
Image Credit: AFP
Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo.
Image Credit: AFP
Villagers catch offerings thrown in to the volcano by Hindu worshippers.
Image Credit: AFP
Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo.
Image Credit: AFP
The ritual is held to honor Sang Hyang Widhi and is based on the ancient legend of Roro Anteng and Joko Seger.
Image Credit: AFP
Villagers use nets as they wait to catch offerings thrown in to the volcano by Hindu worshippers.
Image Credit: AFP
Tribe members throw live offerings into the volcano's crater to honour Sang Hyang Widhi deity.
Image Credit: AFP