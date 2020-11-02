1 of 12
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies, Monday in Miami.
Image Credit: AP
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden departs Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., to campaign in Ohio and Pennsylvania on November 2.
Image Credit: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, U.S., on Sunday. After striding into the 2020 election year with a white-hot economy and beating Democratic efforts to remove him from office, Trump was ready to cruise to a second term. But then came the coronavirus pandemic and economic devastation.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Image Credit: AP
Washington: President Donald Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday.
Image Credit: AP/PTI
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania. Biden is campaigning in Philadelphia on Sunday, in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania that President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016.
Image Credit: AFP
President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, late Sunday in Opa-Locka, Fla.
Image Credit: AP
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 1, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump march down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday. After being caught off guard during nationwide social unrest this summer and suffering millions in damages, retailers are prepping for another possible bout of vandalism on Election Day.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
People hold fans with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris before a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 1.
Image Credit: Reuetrs
UBUQUE, IOWA - NOVEMBER 01: Ivanka Trump waves as she walks toward President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With less than 24 hours to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country.
Image Credit: AFP
Jill Biden speaks to supporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, during a drive in rally Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.
Image Credit: AP