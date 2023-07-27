1 of 10
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials. Here, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, speaks with Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L), and Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (back C).
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
2 of 10
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, attend condolences for the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
3 of 10
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region (R) and Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (L), offer condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
4 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah (R) offer condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
5 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain (center R), offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
6 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
7 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah (C), and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain (R), offer condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
8 of 10
Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah (center R), offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
9 of 10
Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, receive mourners during condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
10 of 10
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council receives mourners during condolences for the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Mushrif Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court