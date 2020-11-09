1 of 10
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall at the Florida Keys late Sunday and was set to bring hurricane conditions after slamming Cuba and earlier cutting a deadly path through Central America and southern Mexico.
The US National Hurricane Center warned that Eta was bringing "strong winds, heavy rains, and dangerous storm surge" over portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys.
Eta made landfall at 11:00 pm local (0400 GMT) in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys, the NHC said, adding the "strong tropical storm" was blowing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 kilometers) per hour.
Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet had reported Eta's landfall earlier. The storm punished the archipelago of Jardines del Rey, but state television reported that the 600 foreign tourists vacationing there were protected. | A man walks at the seafront Malecon during the passage of Storm Eta in Havana, Cuba.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the state's southern counties on Saturday in advance of the storm.
A man crosses the street during heavy rain and wind as tropical storm Eta approaches south of Florida.
People walk in the street during a heavy rain and wind as tropical storm Eta approaches south of Florida.
A man walks in the street during heavy rain and wind as tropical storm Eta approaches south of Florida.
A woman crosses the street during a heavy rain and wind as tropical storm Eta approaches south of Florida.
People check out the beach during a downpour in Florida's South Beach.
