A ballet dancer performs during the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ukrainian ballet dancers who fled from the war in their country performed alongside their Romanian counterparts after being offered the chance to perform in the ballet Giselle, by the Romanian National Opera.
Image Credit: AP
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol.
Image Credit: AP
A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A delivery worker passes food to a woman over the barriers of an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China March 23, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A car lies overturned among debris in the Arabi neighborhood after a large tornado struck New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 22, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she listens to U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speak on the third day of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
US soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, part of the 6th Marine Regiment participate in the international military exercise Cold Response 22, at Sandstrand, North of in Norway, on March 21, 2022. - Cold Response is a Norwegian-led winter exercise in which NATO and partner countries participate.
Image Credit: AFP
A man walks holding bags near a burning warehouse hit by a Russian shell in the suburbs of Kyiv on March 24, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
The silhouette of a member of the French Navy is seen as he stands on a French Navy Rafale fighter jet, onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, off the shore of the Faliro suburb, in Athens, Greece, March 24, 2022. - Greece signed on March 24, 2022 the purchase from France of three defence and intervention frigates (FDI) and six Rafale fighter jets, a new stage in the strategic alliance between the two countries.
Image Credit: AFP