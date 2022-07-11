1 of 13
Sri Lankans roamed through the ransacked presidential palace on Sunday as calm returned to Colombo a day after protesters stormed the building and forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to agree to resign.
Image Credit: Agencies
2 of 13
Furniture and artefacts were smashed, and some took the opportunity to frolic in its swimming pool. Members of the security forces, some with assault rifles, stood outside the compound but did not stop people going in.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 13
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 13
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 13
A man plays a piano inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 13
People take selfies at a swimming pool inside the presidential palace in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. AFP
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 13
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 13
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 13
A man stands in the swimming pool as people visit the President's house on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 13
A part of the private residence of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is seen after demonstrators burnt it during the protest, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
A demonstrator poses for photographs where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used to hold main events at the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo,
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 13
Protesters gather in and around the premisses of prime minister's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 13
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo on July 10, 2022, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
Image Credit: AP