In Amethi, one of the country's most closely watched constituencies, BJP’s Smriti Irani lost to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by 167,196 votes.
Image Credit: PTI
Digvijaya Singh: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was defeated by BJP's Rodmal Nagar by a margin of 146,089 votes in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Five-time MP and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost the Baharampur constituency to TMC leader and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan by 85,022 votes.
Image Credit: AFP
Omar Abdullah: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) conceded defeat in the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir to independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh by a margin of 204,142 votes.
Image Credit: AP
K. Annamalai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief and engineer-turned-IPS officer K. Annamalai lost in the Coimbatore constituency to DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P by a margin of 118,068 votes.
Image Credit: ANI
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost to Congress's Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Bhupesh Baghel: In Rajnandgaon constituency, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel suffered a defeat to BJP's Santosh Pandey, by a margin of 44,411 votes.
Image Credit: PTI
Mehbooba Mufti: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, faced defeat on her home turf in Anantnag-Rajouri, losing by a significant margin of 2,81,794 votes to National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad.
Image Credit: AP
Dilip Ghosh: Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was defeated by Trinamool Congress's Kirti Azad by a significant margin of 1,37,981 votes in Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.
Image Credit: X@ANI
Kanhaiya Kumar: Former student leader and Congress's North-East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar lost to BJP's two-time sitting MP Manoj Tiwari by a margin of 1,38,778 votes.
Image Credit: Supplied