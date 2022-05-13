1 of 11
Respect: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, welcomes Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the latter’s visit to Abu Dhabi in 2000.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
2 of 11
Milestones: Shaikh Khalifa is joined by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates at the opening session of Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi in December 2011.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
3 of 11
Devotion: Shaikh Khalifa performs Umrah in December 2004.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
4 of 11
In consultation: Shaikh Khalifa with Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
5 of 11
Popular vote: The opening session of the Federal National Council on November 19,2007. It was in 2006, two years after Shaikh Khalifa took office, that the FNC had its first elections when half the members were voted into office by a small electoral college.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
6 of 11
In prayer: Shaikh Khalifa is joined by Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Deputy Prime Minister, and then Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Eid prayers in Abu Dhabi in November 2005.
Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives
7 of 11
Eid greetings: Shaikh Khalifa meets a senior Coptic Christian cleric who came to Abu Dhabi to offer Eid Al Adha greetings in December 2008.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 11
Awarding merit: Shaikh Khalifa presents the Head of State Merit Award to Juma Al Majid at Mushrif Palace in 2011.
Image Credit: WAM
9 of 11
Father’s pride: Shaikh Zayed holds one-year-old Shaikh Khalifa in 1949.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
10 of 11
Sharing a laugh: Shaikh Khalifa chatting with his father Shaikh Zayed.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
11 of 11
March of progress: Shaikh Khalifa along with then Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspects the cabin of a new Etihad Airways Airbus A330 after the airline’s launch.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives