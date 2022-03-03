1 of 16
Paramedics are seen at the residential area following recent shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 16
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 16
A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 16
Ukrainian volunteers sort donated foods for later distribution to the local population while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on television in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 16
A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen on a street .
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 16
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 16
People stand above a shell crater in front of the remains of residential building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 16
A man carries a bicycle out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 16
The scene of a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University,
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 16
Local residents walk among debris of a residential building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 16
An armoured vehicle burns at the residential area following recent shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 16
Passengers rush to board a train leaving to Slovakia from the Lviv railway station, in Lviv, west Ukraine
Image Credit: AP
13 of 16
A view shows damaged buildings following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 16
A woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 16
Remains of a residential building destroyed by shelling are pictured in Zhytomyr.
Image Credit: Reuters
16 of 16
An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv regio.
Image Credit: Reuters