1 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. Israel was under missile attack from Iran on Tuesday, the Israeli military and Iranian state media said, the latest escalation after Israeli raids against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 14
This picture shows Iranian launched projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Jerusalem. "A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. Sirens sounded across Israel, with AFP journalists reporting hearing explosions over Jerusalem.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv. Iran's official news agency IRNA said it had launched "a missile attack on Tel Aviv", Israel's commercial hub.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 14
Its Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Jerusalem on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
Israeli airspace was closed with all flights diverted, a spokesman for the airport authority said. Iraq and Jordan, while lie between between Iran and Israel, closed their airspace too.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
People take cover behind a vehicle parked along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. As the missiles made their way to Israel from the east, blasts were heard over the Jordanian capital Amman, as Israel's allies moved to intercept them, an AFP correspondent said.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 14
People take cover by vehicles under a bridge along a highway between Kafr Qara and Baqa Al Gharbiya in northern Israel on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 14
This picture taken from the West Bank city of Hebron shows projectiles above the Israeli city of Ashdod on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 14
This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on October 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP