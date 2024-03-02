1 of 11
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, inaugurates Gulf News Edufair Schools and Nurseries along with Aminah Evans, Assistant Principal and Head of Foundation Stage at Hartland International School (left), and Wedad Saada, Director of Ignite School, at Villa Rotana on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, at the 'Now Classes' online tutions exhibit at the Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries. "Year on year, Gulf News Edufair sets new benchmarks, offering an expansive platform that caters to the diverse needs of parents and students in the UAE. While Edufair has been renowned for its successful higher education fairs, our expansion into the realm of schools and nurseries is a testament to our commitment to holistic educational development," says Ahmad.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad at the Ignite School exhibit. "Choosing the right school is a crucial decision for parents as the education landscape in the UAE continues to evolve with new schools emerging yearly. With the abundance of options available, making an informed choice empowers parents to provide their children with the optimal learning experience for growth and achievement," added Ahmad.
Over two action-filled days, parents have an exceptional opportunity to explore preschool, elementary, primary and secondary education in the UAE. They can engage with admission officers from the country's top schools and benefit from complimentary access to key education thought leaders.
Packed with exhibitions, seminars, fireside chats, and counselling sessions, the event is a great opportunity to track the trends shaping the education landscape and make informed decisions about children's schooling.
Visitors at British Orthird Nursery exhibit. The Edufair conference programme offers valuable strategic insights on education trends through curated sessions and fireside chats.
Visitors at Trusity exhibit. Attendees can expect to hear from the UAE's leading educators and thought leaders, who will engage in impactful discussions on various topics. These include innovation in early education, the advantages of introducing STEM learning in the early years, and preparing high school students for future careers.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News and Aminah Evans, Assistant Principal and Head of Foundation Stage, Hartland International School.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News at Glendale International School exhibit.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News at Chubby Cheeks Nursery and Deira Private School exhibit.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, visiting the Earth Goods Organic.
