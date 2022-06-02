1 of 18
Members of the Royal Guard take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, during celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, England June 02, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Visitors walk along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in central London, UK. Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne begin with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
In this photo provided by Buckingham Palace, the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, photographed at Windsor Castle recently.
Image Credit: AP
The Band of the Welsh Guards pass mambers of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery on their way to the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, on June 2, 2022, in London.
Image Credit: AFP
Royal fans line the Mall as they wait for the trooping of the colour as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, on June 2, 2022, in London. Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are driven along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II, in London on June 2, 2022
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), flanked by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Royal fans take a selfie as they stand alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Image Credit: AP
Royal fans Donna Werner, from Connecticut, U.S. and Mary Jane from England pose next to their tents they have set up to camp outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign's official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event, when 70 aircraft are set to roar overhead.
Image Credit: AFP
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London.
Image Credit: AP
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend. The celebration of Elizabeth's reign includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations and individuals are expected to hold thousands of street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with the queen's coronation in 1953. Above, a woman wears a costume as people attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at The Mall in London, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man with a Union Jack flag and hat attends the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at The Mall in London, Britain June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London.
Image Credit: AP
Royal fan Donna Werner, from Connecticut, U.S., poses while wearing a hat she made to for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, outside Buckingham Palace where she has set up a tent to camp out, in London, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A man walks with his two corgis named Chuckles and Bunting along The Mall during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS